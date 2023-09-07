Open Menu

'Russian Flag Cannot Be At Paris Olympics': Macron

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 10:20 AM

'Russian flag cannot be at Paris Olympics': Macron

Paris, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Wednesday that "the Russian flag cannot be at the Paris Olympic Games... at a time when Russia is committing war crimes".

Quizzed on the possible presence of Russian athletes in Paris competing as neutrals, Macron added: "I hope that this is a decision of conscience in the Olympic world. It is not the host state which must decide what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should do." He added to the sports daily L'Equipe: "I have total confidence in Thomas Bach (the IOC president)".

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions for a multitude of sports since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022.

Despite the ongoing war, the IOC has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and Moscow ally Belarus to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions.

Those allowed to reintegrate into world sport must satisfy certain conditions.

These include competing under a neutral flag and proving that they have not actively supported the war in Ukraine.

"Obviously, there cannot be the Russian flag at the Paris Games, I think there is consensus," Macron added in his interview with L'Equipe.

"There is no place for Russia as a country at a time when it has committed war crimes when it has deported children." "The real question that the Olympic world will have to decide is what place to give to these Russian athletes who sometimes have prepared for a lifetime, and can also be the victims of this regime." However, Macron pondered how to differentiate between those Russian athletes who are accomplices and those who are victims of the regime.

"This is the real question," he added.

The IOC must, he said, make a decision that is fair and understood by Ukrainians.

"This is the balancing act that we will have to carry out."

Related Topics

World Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Paris Belarus February Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

11 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

11 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

11 hours ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

11 hours ago
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

11 hours ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

11 hours ago
 US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

11 hours ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

11 hours ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

11 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous