Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson: local officials

Kyiv, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed late Wednesday, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded a week ago.

"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram.