Russian forces 'occupy' Ukraine nuclear power station

Kyiv, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian forces have entered the site of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant that caught fire overnight during clashes, the Ukrainian nuclear inspectorate said Friday.

"The territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is occupied by the armed forces of the Russian Federation," the agency said of the site in Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest.

The statement said plant staff were continuing to operate the reactor and supply power according to normal safety rules.