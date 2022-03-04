Russian forces seize Ukraine nuclear plant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian forces seized control of Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Friday after a battle with Ukrainian troops that caused a fire and fears of a catastrophic accident.

The Ukrainian nuclear regulator said that the fire had been extinguished and no radiation leak had been detected, with site staff still able to work at the Zaporizhzhia site.

"The Zaporizhzhia NPP site has been seized by the military forces of the Russian Federation," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said, in a statement.

"The fire was extinguished by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service units. Information on the dead and injured is absent."