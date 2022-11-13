UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Minister Holds 4 Bilateral Meetings At ASEAN Summit In Cambodia

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022

Russian foreign minister holds 4 bilateral meetings at ASEAN summit in Cambodia

MOSCOW , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held four meetings Saturday on the sidelines of the 17th Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Phnom Penh, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov met the foreign ministers of Indonesia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

In his meeting with Indonesian Retno Marsudi, attention was paid to the practical aspects of bilateral relations, issues of interaction within the G20 and integration processes in the Asia-Pacific region.

With Foreign Minister of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith, Lavrov discussed international affairs and confirmed "the proximity or coincidence" of the approaches on key issues of the regional and global agenda.

Lavrov and Vietnamese top diplomat Bui Thanh Son spoke about a wide range of bilateral issues, including steps on the development of the Russian-Vietnamese partnership.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai discussed with Lavrov priority areas of cooperation, as well as topical issues on the international and regional agenda, primarily in the context of the upcoming summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Bangkok.

