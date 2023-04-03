Russian foreign ministry pays tribute to blogger killed in blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Russia's foreign ministry on Sunday paid tribute to a prominent military blogger killed by a bomb at a cafe in St Petersburg on Sunday, lashing out at Western governments for failing to react to the attack.

Bloggers like Vladlen Tatarsky "are defenders of the truth", ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram, adding that the lack of reaction from Western governments "despite their concerns for the welfare of journalists and the free press speaks for itself".

"Russian journalists constantly feel the threat of reprisals from the Kyiv regime," she said.

"It is thanks to Russian war correspondents that the world sees true, operational images and finds out what is happening in Ukraine," she said.

Tatarsky was "dangerous" for Ukraine "but bravely went on until the end, fulfilling his duty", she added.