Russian gas must not be 'weapon' against Ukraine: Merkel

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Russia should not use its gas -- which will soon bypass Ukraine to Europe over the nearly completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline -- as a "geopolitical weapon", German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday.

"We agree with the Americans that gas must not be used as a geopolitical weapon and it will come down to if there is an extension to the transit contract via Ukraine," she said, referring to the expiry of Moscow's agreement with Kiev in 2024.