Russian gas supplies to Europe under scrutiny

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :With the arrival of winter in Europe and energy prices soaring, tensions are running high over the provision of gas from Russia -- especially through the Yamal-Europe pipeline that runs through Poland and Belarus.

But the Yamal pipeline is just one part of a complex gas infrastructure network shaped not only by energy needs but also wider economic interests and politics, including strife between Russia and Ukraine.

The pipeline, opened in 1994, runs over 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) to Germany from the city of Torjok in central Russia, transiting through Belarus and Poland.

It delivers 30 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe each year, making it one of the most important vehicles for the provision of Russian gas to the continent.

Russia sells Germany gas at a cheaper rate than it does to Poland, in part to make up for the higher transit fees through the longer delivery distance.

But this means that it is more cost efficient for Poland to buy Russian gas from Germany.

Some of the gas sold by German traders to Poland flows directly into Polish territory, or if that is not sufficient, the pipeline can also operate in reverse to send more to Germany's eastern neighbour.

Since December 21, the pipeline has been operating in reverse, with gas flowing east back into Poland from the German border, according to data from management company Gascade seen by AFP.

This means that over the last days, Germany itself has not been receiving gas via Yamal.

Meanwhile, Russian gas continues to flow to Europe through other major pipelines such as Nord Stream I and TurkStream.

It is not unusual for the Yamal pipeline to operate in reverse for short periods, but this latest about-turn comes against a backdrop of political tension over fears that Russia may invade Ukraine.