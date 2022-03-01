UrduPoint.com

Russian Ice Skaters Barred From All Competitions: Federation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Paris, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Russian and Belarus ice skaters have been barred from all competitions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Skating Union announced on Tuesday.

"The ISU Council... agreed that with immediate effect and until further notice, no skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions," the body said in a statement.

