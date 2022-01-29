Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'horrific': top Pentagon general

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The most senior US military officer warned Friday that the destruction and human cost of a full-scale incursion by Russian forces into Ukraine would be "horrific.""If that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant amount of casualties," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told reporters.

"And you can imagine what that might look like in dense urban areas, along roads and so on and so forth. It would be horrific, it will be terrible."