Russian, Iranian leaders discuss bilateral ties, Syria

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :In a phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral ties and the latest situation in Syria with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, the Kremlin said. "Topical issues on the Russian-Iranian agenda were considered with an emphasis on further building the entire range of bilateral cooperation," said a Kremlin statement late Wednesday.

The two leaders spoke in favor of "the consistent implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the energy, transport, and logistics sectors," it added.

"When discussing international issues, both sides gave a positive assessment of the established close coordination within the framework of the Astana process, which plays a key role in the Syrian settlement," the statement also noted.

The two presidents expressed their intention to continue cooperation on this matter, according to the statement, adding that a number of high-level contacts are being planned.

The Astana format talks were launched in 2017 in a bid to restore peace and stability in Syria, which has been rocked by over a decade of conflict since pro-democracy protests in 2011.