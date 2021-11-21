Russian, Japanese youngsters shine at figure skating Internationaux de France

PARIS, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Teenage sensations Yuma Kagiyama of Japan and Anna Shcherbakova of Russia scored their respective second ISU Grand Prix victory of the season at the Internationaux de France after the competitions rounded up in Grenoble on Saturday.

18-year-old Kagiyama, runner-up at the world championships early this year, nailed a quad Salchow, quad toe-triple toe, a somewhat shaky solo quad toe and five triples including an Axel to earn 185.77 points in free skate and rack up 286.41 overall for the title.

Kagiyama has triumphed at the Gran Premio d'Italia two weeks ago before coming to France for the fifth stop of the 2021-2022 Grand Prix season.

His fellow Japanese Shun Sato rose from fourth to second with a total of 264.99 points to make it one-two for the Japanese men, while American Jason Brown remained in third place to take the bronze.