UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Journalist Found Guilty Of 'justifying Terrorism'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Russian journalist found guilty of 'justifying terrorism'

Pskov, Russia, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A Russian journalist was found guilty on Monday and given a hefty fine for "justifying terrorism" in a case that has sparked an outcry among her allies at home and rights groups abroad.

Svetlana Prokopyeva, who is based in the northwestern city of Pskov, works for the Russian service of the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) as a freelance contributor.

She was charged with publicly justifying terrorism over a column she wrote about a attack that targeted Russian security services in northern Russia in 2018.

The judge found Prokopyeva guilty, an AFP journalist in the courtroom reported, and ordered her to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles ($6,950).

Her supporters in the courtroom shouted "shame" and "she is not guility" as the judge read out the verdict.

Prosecutors last week had asked the judge to jail Prokopyeva for six years and ban her from working in journalism for four years on the charges that carry a maximum sentence of seven years.

The case has its origins in a November 2018 bombing carried out by a 17-year-old anarchist who blew himself up in a Federal Security Service (FSB) building in Arkhangelsk in northern Russia, injuring three service members.

In her opinion piece, published by the Pskov affiliate of the Echo of Moscow radio station, Prokopyeva linked the teenager's suicide bombing to the political climate under President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Jail Fine Suicide Vladimir Putin Pskov November 2018 From

Recent Stories

Etihad Aviation Group oragnises Manchester City Yo ..

11 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik gives challenge to Sania Mirza

17 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

59 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company issues power susp ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.