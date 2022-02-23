Russian lawmakers give Putin green light for troops to Ukraine

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Russian lawmakers on Tuesday gave Vladimir Putin the green light to deploy forces abroad, paving the way for the Russian leader to send troops into Ukraine despite a fierce global backlash.

The unanimous approval by Russia's upper house, the Federation Council, allows Putin to deploy "peacekeepers" to two breakaway Ukrainian regions now recognised by Moscow as independent, and potentially into other parts of Ukraine.

It came in the face of a wave of new sanctions announced by the United States, Britain and European Union, after Putin recognised the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics -- including an announcement that Germany was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

Putin's plans remained unclear, but Western officials have been warning for weeks he has been preparing for an all-out invasion of Ukraine, a move that would spark a catastrophic war in Europe.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the approval, Putin said the Minsk peace agreements on Ukraine's conflict no longer existed and he recognised claims by the separatists to more territory than they currently control.

He left the door open to a solution, saying the deployment of Russian troops would "depend on the specific situation.

.. on the ground" and appearing to offer Ukraine a way out by giving up on its hopes to join the US-led NATO military alliance.

"The best solution... would be if the current Kyiv authorities themselves refused to join NATO and maintained neutrality," Putin said.

- 'Every indication' of invasion - The Russian foreign ministry said it would soon evacuate its diplomatic staff from Moscow to "protect their lives".

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had "every indication" that Moscow "continues to plan for a full-scale attack on Ukraine".

Kyiv showed no sign of backing down to Moscow, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington calling on the EU to promise his country membership and for the West to supply it with more weapons.

"Our best guarantees will be our diplomacy and arms. We will mobilise the whole world to get everything we need to strengthen our defences," Kuleba said.

Kyiv recalled its top diplomat from Moscow as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Putin's recognition of the breakaway regions heralded "further military aggression" against Ukraine.

Kuleba had earlier called on Kyiv's Western allies to impose "tough sanctions" over Russia's actions and many were moving quickly.