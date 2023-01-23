ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Russia announced on Monday that it has lowered its relations with Estonia to the level of charge d'affaires, in response to Tallinn's decision to reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn.

"In recent years, the Estonian leadership has purposefully destroyed the entire range of relations with Russia. Total Russophobia and the cultivation of hostility towards our country have been elevated by Tallinn to the rank of state policy," a Foreign Ministry statement read.

It added that Estonia's recent step to reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn "confirmed the line towards the collapse of relations between our countries.

" "As a response, the Russian side decided to downgrade the diplomatic representative in both countries to charge d'affaires ad interim," the statement said.

It further said Estonia's Ambassador to Russia Margus Laidre was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where he received "a strong protest in connection with the actions of the Estonian authorities." Laidre should leave Russia by Feb. 7.

"All responsibility for the development of such a situation in relations between Russia and Estonia lies entirely with the Estonian side. We will continue to react to the hostile steps of the Estonian leadership," the statement concluded.