Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Nikita Nagornyy led the Russian team to men's artistic gymnastics gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Defending champions Japan took silver with China in bronze.

Russia, competing under a neutral banner in Tokyo due to their doping suspension, last won the coveted men's team title in 1996.