Russian military 'advisor' in Mali killed by road bomb

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :A Russian national operating alongside Malian soldiers was killed by a roadside bomb in the centre of the conflict-torn Sahel state, an army document and officials said on Wednesday.

A Malian army unit accompanied by a "Russian advisor" struck an improvised explosive device near the town of Hombori on Tuesday morning, according to a military memo seen by AFP.

The Russian died after being airlifted to the central town of Sevare, the Malian army memo said.

The death marks the first confirmed fatality of what in Mali are officially described as Russian military instructors.

The United States, France, and others say the instructors are operatives from the Russian private-security firm Wagner.

Mali's army-dominated government denies the claim.

An official at a hospital in Sevare, who asked not to be named, confirmed the death and said the man was in his 30s.

An elected official in central Mali, who also requested anonymity, said that he had "learned of the death of a Wagner agent".

Mali's army has not officially commented on the events.

The United Nations' peacekeeping mission in the country, MINUSMA, said it was "concerned" by allegations of human rights violations at Hombori's weekly market on Tuesday.

The allegations involve an operation by the Malian army, which was reportedly accompanied "by a group of foreign soldiers", it said on Twitter on Wednesday.