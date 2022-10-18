UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Jet Crashes In Southwest, At Least Three Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Russian military jet crashes in southwest, at least three dead

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A Russian military plane crashed on Monday into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwest Russia near the border with Ukraine, causing a huge fire and killing at least three people, news agencies reported.

Health minister Mikhail Murashko said three people had died and 19 were injured, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

The ministry of emergency situations had earlier given a toll of six dead. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

The resulting fire that engulfed a nine-storey residential building had been contained and was almost extinguished, regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev, who was on the scene Monday night, said on Telegram.

Oksana, a resident who declined to give her last name, said the area had been cordoned off.

"There could be an explosion. Everything is burning inside. There is smoke," she told AFP.

She said she was stuck in traffic when she heard the news.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of the fire and ordered "all necessary assistance be given to casualties from the military plane incident," the Kremlin told TASS.

