UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Plane Crashes During Test Flight, Killing Three

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russian military plane crashes during test flight, killing three

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A Russian light military transport aircraft crashed during a test flight on Tuesday, killing all three crew members on board, the aircraft's developers said.

Images broadcast by Russian state tv and shared on social media showed the Il-112 prototype aircraft catching fire before plummeting to the ground and exploding.

The incident took place "during the final approach for landing near the Kubinka airfield" outside Moscow, the press service of the United Aircraft Corporation (OAK) told AFP.

The OAK later said that all three members of the crew had died.

"According to information from the place of the IL-112's crash, there are no survivors," the group wrote on Twitter.

It added that there were no victims of the crash on the ground.

According to preliminary information, the plane's right engine caught fire before the crash, the OAK told the TASS state news agency.

The company did not provide further details.

Russian investigators said in a statement that a criminal investigation has been launched over a violation of safety measures.

It added that an examination of the crash site was underway.

The Kubinka air base, located some 63 kilometres (39 miles) west of Moscow, is due to host a large military exhibition this weekend.

Russia, once notorious for plane accidents, has improved its air traffic safety record in recent years.

But poor aircraft maintenance and lax safety standards still persist, and the country still frequently experiences deadly air accidents.

Related Topics

Fire Poor Moscow Russia Social Media Twitter Company Died Traffic SITE Criminals TV All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offe ..

Emirates Skywards launches “Skywards+” to offer its global members access to ..

1 hour ago
 Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

Tecno Phantom X is available for PreBooking

1 hour ago
 With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme ..

With Two Million Handsets Sold in Pakistan, realme sets its Eyes on the Next Mil ..

1 hour ago
 President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

President Alvi on the sets of Dirilis: Ertugrul

1 hour ago
 Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted ..

Huawei: there is no evidence Huawei ever implanted any backdoor in its products

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss prep ..

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council discuss preparations for start of season a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.