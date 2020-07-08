UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Mining Giant Contests Fine For Massive Arctic Spill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Russian mining giant contests fine for massive Arctic spill

Moscow, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Mining giant Norilsk Nickel on Wednesdy said it was contesting a fine imposed by the Russian authorites over a massive oil spill in the Arctic that sparked a state of emergency.

Norilsk Nickel "disputes the amount of environmental damage caused by the diesel leak" calculated by the Russian environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, the company said in a statement.

The watchdog this week requested a subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel pay "voluntary compensation" totaling 147.8 billion rubles ($2.05 billion), or one third of the group's net profit last year.

Norilsk Nickel reiterated, however, that it would financially support "the consequences of the accident at its own expense".

Russia's Environment Minister Dmitri Kobylkin said the company had "every right" to contest the fine in court.

But "we saw the consequences of the accident and saw the damage done there", he added.

Kobylkin also said the company was liable for environmental damage, saying those responsibile are "required to pay full compensation".

"Damage to the environment and compensation for the consequences of the accident are two different things," he added.

President Vladimir Putin declared a state of emergency after 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked from a fuel storage tank at one of the company's subsidiary plants near the Arctic city of Norilsk in late May.

The fuel seeped into the soil and dyed nearby waterways bright red in a spill that was visible from space.

A massive clean up effort involved trapping floating diesel with booms on the water surface to prevent it from flowing into crucial waterways and fresh water lakes.

Russia's natural resources minister said the fine reflected the huge damages caused by the spill.

"The scale of the damage to Arctic water resources is unprecedented," Kobylkin said earlier this week.

He drew comparisons to one of the worst oil spills in US history -- the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska which, he pointed out, cost Exxon Mobil more than $5 billion in punitive damages.

Putin has said he expected Norilsk Nickel to fully restore the environment.

Russia's richest man Vladimir Potanin who owns the company earlier estimated that the clean-up would cost about 10 billion rubles, on top of any fines, and vowed to spend "whatever is needed".

Related Topics

Accident Water Russia Company Oil Fine Valdez Man Vladimir Putin Norilsk Tank May From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

6 minutes ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

6 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

3 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.