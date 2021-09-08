UrduPoint.com

Russian Minister Dies Trying To Save Filmmaker In Arctic Drills

Moscow, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia's emergencies minister has died trying to save a filmmaker who slipped from a cliff during training exercises in the Arctic region, officials said Wednesday.

Yevgeny Zinichev, who previously served in President Vladimir Putin's security detail, "tragically died trying to save a person's life" near the city of Norilsk, the ministry said in a statement that was carried by Russian news agencies.

The ministry identified the filmmaker as 63-year-old Alexander Melnik who produced several films set in the Actic region and who also died in the incident.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the state-funded news outlet RT, said the 55-year-old minister had fallen to his death trying to save the man later identified as Melnik.

"He and the cameraman were standing at the edge of a cliff. The cameraman slipped and fell... Before anyone even figured out what happened, Zinichev jumped into the water after the fallen person and crashed against a protruding rock." "Without thinking for a second he acted not like a minister, but like a rescuer," Zinichev's deputy Andrei Gurovich said in televised remarks.

"This is how he lived all his life," Gurovich added.

Putin expressed his "deep condolences" to the minister's relatives in a statement.

"The president and the emergencies minister worked together for many years," it read.

Zinichev was a member of the KGB security service in the last years of the USSR and his career took off after he served in Putin's security detail between 2006 and 2015.

