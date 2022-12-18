UrduPoint.com

Russian Missile Attacks Destroyed Energy Infrastructure In Kyiv

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Russian missile attacks destroyed energy infrastructure in Kyiv

KYIV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that power outages persist in numerous areas as a result of the damage from Russia's attacks caused to energy infrastructure, with Kyiv experiencing the greatest losses.

Zelenskyy said on Telegram that the Russian army's missile raids on Friday destroyed numerous parts of Ukraine's electrical transmission lines.

He said there are issues with the delivery of water and electrical services in several regions. "Kyiv's position is dire," he said.

Zelenskyy said authorities anticipate further assistance from partners in the area with air defense systems and that as a result, "the main form of Russian terror (missile terror) will become impossible."

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Water Russia From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

14 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

14 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

14 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.