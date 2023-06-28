Open Menu

Russian Missile Strike On Restaurant Kills Nine In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a restaurant in eastern Ukraine rose to nine on Wednesday, as Kyiv downplayed the impact of the Wagner mutiny on fighting.

Three children were among the dead at the Ria Pizza restaurant, while at least 56 people were injured in the attack.

The eatery is popular with both soldiers and journalists in the town of Kramatorsk, one of the largest still under Ukrainian control in the east.

"Search and rescue operations and debris removal are ongoing," Ukraine's state emergency service said on social media.

"The bodies of 9 dead people -- including 3 children -- were retrieved from under the rubble," it said.

Days after Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted rebellion, widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades, Kyiv said the mutiny's influence on fighting was minimal.

"Unfortunately, Prigozhin gave up too quickly. So there was no time for this demoralising effect to penetrate Russian trenches," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN in a video published Wednesday.

As Belarus welcomed Prigozhin into exile on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting a civil war.

But as Moscow announced preparations to disarm Wagner fighters, Putin's arch-foe, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, launched a stinging attack on the president in his first comments since the aborted mutiny by the paramilitaries.

"There is no bigger threat to Russia than Putin's regime," Navalny said on social media.

