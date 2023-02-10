UrduPoint.com

Russian Missiles Crossed Romania On Way To Ukraine: Kyiv

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Ukraine's armed forces chief said Friday two Russian missiles crossed the airspace of Moldova and NATO-member Romania on their way to Ukraine.

"At 10:18 am (0818 GMT), two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova," Valery Zaluzhny said on social media.

"At approximately 10:33, these missiles crossed the airspace of Romania.

After that, they re-entered the airspace of Ukraine." Romania's defence ministry said a report about a Russian missile flying into Romanian airspace was unconfirmed.

If confirmed, it would be the first violation of NATO member Romania's airspace since the beginning of the war.

The Moldovan defence ministry confirmed it detected "a missile that crossed the airspace of Moldova."Moldova has already seen debris of Russian missiles during the nearly year-long Russian invasion of Ukraine.

