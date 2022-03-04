UrduPoint.com

Russian MPs Adopt Bill Introducing Jail Terms For 'fake' News On Army

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Moscow, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian lawmakers on Friday approved legislation providing up to 15 years in jail for any publication of fake news about the Russian armed forces, one week after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

The bill, adopted after a third reading, sets out jail terms of varying lengths and fines against people who publish "knowingly false information" about the military, with harsher penalties to hit when dissemination is deemed to have serious consequences.

>