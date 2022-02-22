UrduPoint.com

Russian MPs Approve Putin's Deals With Ukraine Separatists

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Russian MPs approve Putin's deals with Ukraine separatists

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russian lawmakers on Tuesday voted to ratify President Vladimir Putin's agreements with east Ukraine's separatist republics, a day after the Russian leader recognised their independence and ordered troops to be sent there.

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the Duma, voted to approve Putin's friendship deals with the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LNR). The voting ended in standing applause from MPs.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Donetsk Independence From

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

21 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

22 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

33 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

1 hour ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>