Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russian lawmakers on Tuesday voted to ratify President Vladimir Putin's agreements with east Ukraine's separatist republics, a day after the Russian leader recognised their independence and ordered troops to be sent there.

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the Duma, voted to approve Putin's friendship deals with the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LNR). The voting ended in standing applause from MPs.