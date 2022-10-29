UrduPoint.com

Russian Navy 'repels' Drone Attack In Sevastopol Bay: Moscow-installed Governor

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Russian navy 'repels' drone attack in Sevastopol bay: Moscow-installed governor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Russian navy early Saturday was "repelling" a drone attack in the bay of Sevastopol, home to Moscow's Black Sea Fleet in Moscow-annexed Crimea, a Russian-installed governor said.

"Ships of the Black Sea Fleet are repelling a UVA (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Sevastopol bay," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

"No facilities in the city have been hit. The situation is under control." Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Its forces attacked Ukraine from several directions in February this year, including from Crimea.

Earlier this week, Razvozhayev said that a drone had attacked a thermal power station near Sevastopol.

The Russian fleet stationed in the port had also been attacked by a drone in July.

