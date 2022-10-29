UrduPoint.com

Russian Navy 'repels' Drone Attack On Crimea's Sevastopol Port: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Russian navy 'repels' drone attack on Crimea's Sevastopol port: official

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Russian navy on Saturday thwarted a drone attack on the Sevastopol port, home to Moscow's Black Sea Fleet in Russia-annexed Crimea, Moscow-installed authorities said.

"Today, starting at 04:30 am for several hours, various air defence systems in Sevastopol repelled drone attacks," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. "All UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have been shot down." Razvozhayev had earlier said the Russian navy was repelling a drone attack.

"Ships of the Black Sea Fleet are repelling a UVA (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Sevastopol bay," he said in the early hours of Saturday.

The governor said the city's services were on "alert", but said no "civilian infrastructure" had been damaged.

A student dormitory at an art college near the port saw "one windowpane burst" but "no harm was done", he added.

He called on residents of the city not to post videos of the incident on social media.

"It should be clear to everyone that such information is much needed for Ukrainian Nazis in order to understand how the defence of our city is built," he said.

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Its forces attacked Ukraine from several directions in February this year, including from Crimea. The announcement came as Ukrainian forces press a counter-offensive to retake land in the Russian-occupied south.

City authorities said that the harbour was "temporarily" closed to boats and ferries.

Earlier this week, Razvozhayev said that a drone had attacked a thermal power station near Sevastopol.

The Russian fleet stationed in the port had also been attacked by a drone in July.

bur/ah

Related Topics

Drone Attack Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Student Vehicles Vehicle Alert February July Post All From

Recent Stories

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison ..

Saifullah Paracha, detailed in US military prison of Guantanamo Bay, reunites wi ..

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan crossed all red lines: Khawaja Asif

19 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

54 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

1 hour ago
 LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

2 hours ago
 Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.