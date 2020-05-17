UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Newborn Has Coronavirus: Health Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian newborn has coronavirus: health officials

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :A baby was born with the coronavirus in Russia's Caucasus region, health officials were quoted by TASS news agency as saying on Sunday, to a mother who is also infected.

The birth in the North Ossetia city of Beslan follows one in mid-April in Peru, which health officials there said was the second known case of a COVID-19 positive newborn worldwide.

In North Ossetia, "a pregnant woman was infected by the coronavirus, and her baby was born infected", a regional health ministry spokesman was quoted by the state agency TASS as saying.

"They are now at home, their state is satisfactory," the spokesman added.

The head of the hospital's maternity unit, Hassan Tagaiev, was quoted by local television as saying that 17 of 35 women who were about to give birth there had tested positive for COVID-19.

Beslan was the site of a hostage crisis in 2004 that left 300 civilians dead, including 186 children, after Islamist gunmen seized a school and security forces launched an assault.

Russia currently reports more than 280,000 cases of the coronavirus, placing it second worldwide behind the United States for infections.

It also says that 2,631 people have died, a number that critics have called into question.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Died Peru United States SITE Women Sunday TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FAHR reveals results of study on performance of re ..

52 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural, creative cooper ..

1 hour ago

Ankabut to organise ‘Virtual’ meeting on role ..

2 hours ago

India extends lockdown for two more weeks to conta ..

2 hours ago

UAE underscores commitment to global health securi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED12.8 mn to Fujairah ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.