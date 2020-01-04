UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian News Outlet Sputnik Suspends Estonian Branch

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Russian news outlet Sputnik suspends Estonian branch

Tallinn, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Russia's foreign news channel Sputnik has suspended operations at its website in Estonia after the staff quit over EU sanctions against its Russian boss.

Sputnik is owned by Russian state news agency Rossiya Segodnya, whose chief Dmitry Kiselyov is on the EU sanctions list introduced over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

In December, Estonian authorities notified Sputnik that it would be criminally prosecuted unless it severed its ties to Rossiya Segodnya by 2020.

Kiselyov "was added to the list... because he played a central role in the propaganda of the Russian Federation that supported the attack on Ukraine," Estonia's foreign ministry told AFP.

Officials "informed persons employed or contracted by Rossiya Segodnya that knowingly performing work or services for a sanctioned person was forbidden," the ministry added.

Sputnik's Estonian branch said it would "continue its work but we will need some time to organise this so that we don't have to live under constant pressure from Estonian authorities."Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and its meddling in eastern Ukraine triggered concern in Estonia and fellow Baltic states Latvia and Lithuania, which emerged from nearly five decades of Soviet occupation in the early 1990s.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Estonia Lithuania Latvia December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

2 hours ago

Senate to meet on Monday

2 hours ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

2 hours ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.