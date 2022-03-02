UrduPoint.com

Russian NHL Star Ovechkin Takes Heat Over Putin Support

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Russian NHL star Ovechkin takes heat over Putin support

Los Angeles, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :An innocent athlete placed in an impossible position? Or a craven apologist for a brutal authoritarian strongman? Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left National Hockey League superstar Alex Ovechkin struggling to defend his long record of support for Vladimir Putin as Russian athletes face mounting calls to be cast into the sporting wilderness.

The Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals captain -- a beloved figure amongst sports fans in the US capital where he has played for the past 17 years -- has found himself in the eye of a geopolitical storm since Russia launched its military action against Ukraine last week.

The 36-year-old Ovechkin has been an enthusiastic and vocal supporter of Putin over the years, even going so far as to launch a website called "PutinTeam" in 2017 which exhorted compatriots to unite behind the Russian leader.

"I have never hidden my attitude towards our president, always supporting him," Ovechkin wrote at the time.

"I am confident that there are many of us, supporting Vladimir Putin. So let's unite and show everyone a united and strong Russia!"

Related Topics

Hockey Storm Sports Ukraine Russia Washington Stanley Vladimir Putin 2017

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd March 2022

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

10 hours ago
 Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation ..

Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation for Pakistanis' evacuation fro ..

10 hours ago
 NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday ..

NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday

10 hours ago
 Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined ..

Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined Sindh: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>