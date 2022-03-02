Russian NHL star Ovechkin takes heat over Putin support

Los Angeles, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :An innocent athlete placed in an impossible position? Or a craven apologist for a brutal authoritarian strongman? Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left National Hockey League superstar Alex Ovechkin struggling to defend his long record of support for Vladimir Putin as Russian athletes face mounting calls to be cast into the sporting wilderness.

The Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals captain -- a beloved figure amongst sports fans in the US capital where he has played for the past 17 years -- has found himself in the eye of a geopolitical storm since Russia launched its military action against Ukraine last week.

The 36-year-old Ovechkin has been an enthusiastic and vocal supporter of Putin over the years, even going so far as to launch a website called "PutinTeam" in 2017 which exhorted compatriots to unite behind the Russian leader.

"I have never hidden my attitude towards our president, always supporting him," Ovechkin wrote at the time.

"I am confident that there are many of us, supporting Vladimir Putin. So let's unite and show everyone a united and strong Russia!"