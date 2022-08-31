Russian Nobel winner Muratov hails Gorbachev for valuing 'peace over power'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Russian winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, hailed his fellow Nobel peace laureate Mikhail Gorbachev as someone who valued peace over personal power.

Gorbachev -- the last leader of the Soviet Union who won the Nobel Peace prize in 1990 -- died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91.

Gorbachev "loved a woman more than his work, put human rights above the state, and valued a peaceful sky more than personal power," Muratov said in a tribute published by leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, of which he is chief editor.

"He despised war. He despised realpolitik. He was convinced that the time to resolve issues of the world order by force had passed," Muratov said.

"He gave both the country and the world an incredible gift -- he gave us thirty years of peace. Without the threat of global and nuclear war. Who else is capable of this," Muratov added.

Gorbachev helped set up Novaya Gazeta, which was founded in 1993, with part of his Nobel winnings.

The newspaper in late March suspended publication in Russia after the start of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.