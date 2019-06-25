UrduPoint.com
Russian, North American Astronauts Return To Earth

Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Russian, North American astronauts return to earth

Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The first crew to blast off to the International Space Station following a launch accident that deepened doubts over Russia's space programme returned to earth on Tuesday.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain, veteran cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, and Canadian Space Agency record-holder David Saint-Jacques touched down on the Kazakh steppe at 0247 GMT.

