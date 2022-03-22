UrduPoint.com

Russian Oligarch Abramovich's Superyachts Dock In Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russian oligarch Abramovich's superyachts dock in Turkey

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Two luxury superyachts owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkey, which has not joined European sanctions against Moscow targeting the Chelsea Football Club owner and other oligarchs, local media reported Tuesday.

Western nations are impounding such assets with links to wealthy Russians as part of efforts to pressure President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich was among the individuals listed under new sanctions adopted by the European Union last week.

Early Tuesday, his more than 160-metre (525-foot) Bermudan-flagged yacht, the Eclipse, moored in the southwestern port of Marmaris, according to Turkish newspapers citing maritime traffic tracking sites.

It is his second yacht to have set down anchor in Turkey.

The billionaire's 140-metre superyacht Solaris was filmed in the holiday resort of Bodrum also in the southwest, Monday, more than a week after being spotted at a port in Montenegro, which is not part of the EU.

Related Topics

Football Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey European Union Traffic Vladimir Putin Media Chelsea

Recent Stories

COAS terms OIC conference as historic development ..

COAS terms OIC conference as historic development  

16 minutes ago
 Muslim Ummah faced with multiple challenges: OIC C ..

Muslim Ummah faced with multiple challenges: OIC Chief

34 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Kherson Interested in Fuel, Medical Supp ..

Ukraine's Kherson Interested in Fuel, Medical Supplies From Crimea - Russian Env ..

53 minutes ago
 Jawad calls for more efforts to get better share i ..

Jawad calls for more efforts to get better share in halal market

53 minutes ago
 India boost World Cup semi-final hopes as Australi ..

India boost World Cup semi-final hopes as Australia crush S.Africa

55 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 146 kg narcotics, arrests smuggler

ANF recovers 146 kg narcotics, arrests smuggler

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>