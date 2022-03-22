(@FahadShabbir)

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Two luxury superyachts owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkey, which has not joined European sanctions against Moscow targeting the Chelsea Football Club owner and other oligarchs, local media reported Tuesday.

Western nations are impounding such assets with links to wealthy Russians as part of efforts to pressure President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich was among the individuals listed under new sanctions adopted by the European Union last week.

Early Tuesday, his more than 160-metre (525-foot) Bermudan-flagged yacht, the Eclipse, moored in the southwestern port of Marmaris, according to Turkish newspapers citing maritime traffic tracking sites.

It is his second yacht to have set down anchor in Turkey.

The billionaire's 140-metre superyacht Solaris was filmed in the holiday resort of Bodrum also in the southwest, Monday, more than a week after being spotted at a port in Montenegro, which is not part of the EU.