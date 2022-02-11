UrduPoint.com

Russian Olympic Chief Says Has 'serious Questions' Over Valieva Doping Tests

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Russian Olympic chief says has 'serious questions' over Valieva doping tests

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The chief of Russia's Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov told Russian media Friday that he had "serious questions" over doping tests taken by skater Kamila Valieva, who tested positive for a banned drug.

"The timings of sample processing raise serious questions: between December 25, when it was collected in Saint Petersburg, and February 8, when it was processed," Pozdnyakov told the RIA Novosti news agency.

"It seems like someone held the sample until the end of the team skating tournament," he said.

"According to international standards of WADA laboratories, processing time is 20 days from the date of receiving the sample," Pozdnyakov told reporters, saying it was "strange that the sample travelled from Saint Petersburg to Stockholm for almost a month.

" He said he wanted "specific answers as to why this happened." The Russian Olympic Committee said Friday that Valieva had the right to compete in Beijing and that her gold medal should stand.

The IOC and the International Skating Union are appealing against Russia's decision to allow Valieva to continue competing in Beijing after the 15-year-old tested positive for trimetazidine -- a metabolic agent that is prescribed for the treatment of angina and vertigo.

It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

Related Topics

World Russia Beijing Stockholm Petersburg February December Gold Olympics International Olympic Committee Media From Blood

Recent Stories

Shaukin Tarin present before Senate details of $3 ..

Shaukin Tarin present before Senate details of $3 billion dollars received from ..

10 minutes ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain opens up about reasons for ma ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain opens up about reasons for marrying third time

26 minutes ago
 realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion fo ..

Realme Band 2: The Ultimate Lifestyle Companion for All Your Fitness Goals

40 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule?

50 minutes ago
 Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farm ..

Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farms proliferate

33 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of constable offered

Funeral prayer of constable offered

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>