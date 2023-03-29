UrduPoint.com

Russian Olympic Chief Says IOC Criteria For Athletes' Return Is 'discrimination'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Russian Olympic chief says IOC criteria for athletes' return is 'discrimination'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The head of Russia's Olympic Committee said Tuesday recommendations from the International Olympic Committee that would allow some Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competition were "discrimination".

"The announced criteria for the return to international competitions are unacceptable. This is discrimination on the basis of nationality," Stanislav Pozdnyakov said as quoted by Russian news agencies.

"The decisions of the executive board are a farce, principles of the IOC and the United Nations are violated. We demand equal conditions for athletes from all countries," Pozdnyakov added.

The IOC recommended to sports federations and events organisers that Russian and Belarusian athletes return to competition as individuals under a neutral flag and with no anthem.

The IOC also said that "teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport cannot be considered".

Also missing out will be "athletes who actively support the war" as well as "athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies".

According to Pozdnyakov, the decision on athletes with links to the military "lays a conflict in the Russian sports community".

Pozdnyakov added that IOC's decision to open the door for some Russian and Belarusian athletes was an "admission of their own mistake" after sanctioning athletes from the two countries in the wake of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

The IOC, however, on Tuesday did not give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics.

Related Topics

Sports United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Paris Olympics International Olympic Committee All From

Recent Stories

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

16 minutes ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

46 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at Lon ..

Jemima Khan reveals break-in by unknown men at London home

1 hour ago
 US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Bia ..

US Continues to Provide All Notifications, But Biannual Data on New START-State ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.