Russian Olympic chief says IOC criteria for athletes' return is 'discrimination'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The head of Russia's Olympic Committee said Tuesday recommendations from the International Olympic Committee that would allow some Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competition were "discrimination".

"The announced criteria for the return to international competitions are unacceptable. This is discrimination on the basis of nationality," Stanislav Pozdnyakov said as quoted by Russian news agencies.

"The decisions of the executive board are a farce, principles of the IOC and the United Nations are violated. We demand equal conditions for athletes from all countries," Pozdnyakov added.

The IOC recommended to sports federations and events organisers that Russian and Belarusian athletes return to competition as individuals under a neutral flag and with no anthem.

The IOC also said that "teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport cannot be considered".

Also missing out will be "athletes who actively support the war" as well as "athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies".

According to Pozdnyakov, the decision on athletes with links to the military "lays a conflict in the Russian sports community".

Pozdnyakov added that IOC's decision to open the door for some Russian and Belarusian athletes was an "admission of their own mistake" after sanctioning athletes from the two countries in the wake of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

The IOC, however, on Tuesday did not give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics.