Russian Olympic Teen Skater Valieva Tested Positive For Banned Drug

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Russian Olympic teen skater Valieva tested positive for banned drug

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva failed a drugs test in December, Games testers confirmed Friday, and the IOC is now appealing against Russia's decision to allow her to continue competing in Beijing.

The 15-year-old played a starring role in helping the Russian Olympic Committee win the figure skating team gold on Monday.

The result of a test she took during the Russian championships on December 25 was only communicated to Russian doping authorities the next day.

On Friday, soon after she was seen practising at the rink in Beijing, the International Testing Agency (ITA) publicly confirmed that traces of the banned substance trimetazidine were found in her sample.

Trimetazidine is a metabolic agent used for the treatment of angina and vertigo, but it is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) suspended her and then lifted the ban, enabling her to continue at the Beijing Games.

Now the International Olympic Committee says it will challenge the decision to lift her suspension.

The International Skating Union (ISU) will also appeal and called on the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will hear the case, to reinstate Valieva's suspension.

The court will make a decision before February 15, when Valieva is scheduled to take part in the individual event at the Olympics, the ITA said in a statement.

"The IOC will exercise its right to appeal," the ITA said.

