(@imziishan)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in prison in Russia on Wednesday for urging a protest against the disqualification of opposition candidates in upcoming elections.

"30 days of detention for Alexei Navalny," his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.