Russian opposition plans election protest despite crackdown

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Russian opposition and ordinary Muscovites plan to take to the streets of Moscow Saturday to demand free and fair polls despite a police crackdown including the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

This week authorities jailed President Vladimir Putin's top opponent for 30 days and launched a probe targeting his allies but activists said they would not abandon plans to attend an unauthorised rally.

Authorities launched the clampdown as opposition politicians are fighting to get on the ballot for a Moscow parliament election in September amid anger over worsening living standards and Putin's falling approval ratings.

Last weekend, 22,000 people turned up for a Moscow protest, the largest such demonstration in years, after authorities refused to allow opposition candidates to run, citing what critics say are spurious reasons.

After the opposition threatened an even bigger rally on July 27 outside the mayor's offices, Navalny was jailed and several disqualified candidates had their apartments and campaign offices searched in night-time raids.

On Friday Navalny allies said police had also searched their campaign headquarters in the latest raids.