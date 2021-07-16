UrduPoint.com
Russian Plane Missing In Siberia With At Least 17 On Board: Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Russian plane missing in Siberia with at least 17 on board: reports

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A Russian An-28 passenger plane with 17 people on board went missing Friday on a flight in the Siberian region of Tomsk, local news agencies reported citing aviation sources.

The RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax news agencies said the plane had disappeared from radars with 17 people on board.

Interfax and TASS had earlier said there were 13 people on board.

Interfax said the plane had been carrying out a flight for regional airline Siberian Light Aviation and was due to land in the regional capital Tomsk.

The reports said the plane's emergency beacon had been activated and that a search was underway.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

