UrduPoint.com

Russian PM To Visit China Next Week: Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Russian PM to visit China next week: Beijing

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit China from May 23 to 24, Beijing's foreign ministry and the Kremlin said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Russian Federation Prime Minister Mishustin will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 24," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a statement.

Confirming the visit, the Kremlin said: "Russian-Chinese cooperation in trade and economic spheres will be discussed." "Particular attention will be given to the industry, energy, transport infrastructure and agriculture," it added, saying several bilateral agreements were expected to be signed.

Mishustin will also visit Shanghai during his visit, where he will speak at a Russian-Chinese business forum, the Kremlin said.

Russia and China have close relations, with President Xi Jinping visiting Moscow in March and saying ties were "entering a new era".

And while China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine war, it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for the invasion.

Chinese envoy Li Hui visited Kyiv this week, where he told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and other officials that "there is no panacea to resolve the crisis".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Ukraine Moscow Russia China Agriculture Visit Beijing Shanghai March May From Industry Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

42 seconds ago
 MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to ..

Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to violence on May 9

35 minutes ago
 realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Ch ..

Realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 6 ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

1 hour ago
 Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

Qawwali performance held at Canadian Parliament

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.