Russian PM to visit Minsk Thursday

Moscow, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Belarus on Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday, after weeks of protests in Minsk against a disputed presidential election.

"Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to Minsk will take place literally tomorrow," Lavrov said at the start of a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart in Moscow, Russian news agencies reported.