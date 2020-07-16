UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Police Detain Over 100 After Opposition Event: Rights Group

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Russian police detain over 100 after opposition event: rights group

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Russian police detained over 100 people after Kremlin critics gathered for a protest in central Moscow Wednesday to protest controversial changes to the constitution, the OVD-Info monitor said.

The group, which tracks arrests at protests, said 103 people were detained Wednesday evening. Many people including journalists were put in police vans, AFP correspondents reported from the scene.

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.