Russian police detain over 100 after opposition event: rights group

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Russian police detained over 100 people after Kremlin critics gathered for a protest in central Moscow Wednesday to protest controversial changes to the constitution, the OVD-Info monitor said.

The group, which tracks arrests at protests, said 103 people were detained Wednesday evening. Many people including journalists were put in police vans, AFP correspondents reported from the scene.