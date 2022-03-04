UrduPoint.com

Russian Police Search Migrant Aid NGO In Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Moscow, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian police were carrying out searches Friday at the offices of the country's most prominent migrant aid centre, the organisation said, shortly after law enforcement entered the offices of banned rights group Memorial.

Our office "is being searched," the Civic Assistance Committee wrote on social media, adding that the reason for the search was not clear. "Employees inside are forbidden from using their phones and they are out of contact," the organisation added.

