Russian police search offices of banned rights group Memorial

Moscow, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian police on Friday were carrying out searches at the office of the country's most prominent rights group, Memorial, which was ordered to close late last year, sparking international outcry.

"Searches at Memorial are continuing at two locations," the group wrote on the Telegram messenger app, of the latest move against voices critical of the Kremlin after it launched an invasion last week of Ukraine.