Russian Police Seek To Question Navalny In Germany

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russian police seek to question Navalny in Germany

Moscow, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Russian police said Friday that they would ask Germany to allow their officers to question opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in Berlin for poisoning.

The Siberian transport police, who have been retracing Navalny's movements before he fell ill, said in a statement that Russia would ask that its officers and an "expert" shadow German investigators and "ask clarifying and additional questions" to the politician and others testifying.

