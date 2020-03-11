UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Pranksters Dupe Prince Harry In Hoax Call: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Russian pranksters dupe Prince Harry in hoax call: report

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Russian pranksters on Wednesday said they duped Prince Harry into believing he was speaking to environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, after The Sun newspaper gave details of hoax calls.

"It was us", Vladimir "Voyan" Kuznetsov told AFP in response to the British tabloid's front-page report, which said the prince was duped into two chats with him and Alexei "Lexus" Solyarov.

The pair, known as "Vovan and Lexus", have made a habit of fooling politicians and pop stars in prank calls.

Their previous victims include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pop icon Elton John and Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself when he was foreign secretary in 2018.

In the conversations, which took place in December and January, the prince was tricked into believing he was speaking to Thunberg and her father, Svante.

The daily reported he gave his support to Thunberg and attacked US President Donald Trump for his stance on climate change.

"Unfortunately the world is being led by some very sick people so the people like yourselves and younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference," the prince reportedly said.

"I think the mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands." The Russian pair reportedly also coaxed Harry to discuss his decision to quit frontline royal life as well as to comment on leading politicians.

On British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Harry was said to have added: "He is a good man, so you are one of few people who can reach into his soul and get him to feel and believe in you.

"But you have to understand that because he has been around for so long like all of these other people, they are already set in their ways."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Trump Man Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan January December 2018 All Industry Lexus Blood

Recent Stories

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

47 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistanâ€™strade an ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses investment cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar leading with 33 gold medals, Bannu, Marda ..

1 hour ago

Agreement between OPEC+ essential for balanced mar ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.