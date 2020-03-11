Russian pranksters dupe Prince Harry in hoax call: report

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Russian pranksters on Wednesday said they duped Prince Harry into believing he was speaking to environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, after The Sun newspaper gave details of hoax calls.

"It was us", Vladimir "Voyan" Kuznetsov told AFP in response to the British tabloid's front-page report, which said the prince was duped into two chats with him and Alexei "Lexus" Solyarov.

The pair, known as "Vovan and Lexus", have made a habit of fooling politicians and pop stars in prank calls.

Their previous victims include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pop icon Elton John and Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself when he was foreign secretary in 2018.

In the conversations, which took place in December and January, the prince was tricked into believing he was speaking to Thunberg and her father, Svante.

The daily reported he gave his support to Thunberg and attacked US President Donald Trump for his stance on climate change.

"Unfortunately the world is being led by some very sick people so the people like yourselves and younger generation are the ones that are going to make all the difference," the prince reportedly said.

"I think the mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands." The Russian pair reportedly also coaxed Harry to discuss his decision to quit frontline royal life as well as to comment on leading politicians.

On British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Harry was said to have added: "He is a good man, so you are one of few people who can reach into his soul and get him to feel and believe in you.

"But you have to understand that because he has been around for so long like all of these other people, they are already set in their ways."