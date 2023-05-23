UrduPoint.com

Russian Premier On Business Trip To China

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Russian premier on business trip to China

MOSCOW/ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :As part of high-level exchanges between the two nations, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin began his two-day business trip to China on Tuesday.

Mishustin said the two sides can "cooperate on shipbuilding, the production of civilian drones, and the timber industry," expecting that the trade volume between Russia and China will reach $200 billion this year.

Speaking at the Russian-Chinese business forum in Shanghai, Mishustin praised the relations between the two countries as "distinguished by a special character." "Our peoples are bound by ties of good neighborliness, mutual assistance, support, and friendship," he stressed.

Mishustin said he arrived with a large delegation of top Russian officials and heads of Russia's biggest companies, adding that all of them are "open to the development of contacts." The prime minister said he expects that the Russian-Chinese cooperation will strengthen the economies of both countries, which is especially important under the conditions of wide sanctions.

Despite restrictive measures, some sectors of the Russian economy expanded, he said, citing as an example agriculture, where grain harvest reached a new high in 2022.

Mishustin said Russia's foreign trade turnover has been increasing, including with China, and that this growth is accompanied by "transformations in quality" -- a decrease of the dependence on Dollar and other Western currencies.

He named engineering, energy, shipbuilding, and drone production as priority sectors in cooperation with China.

"Our country ranks first in terms of oil supplies to China. The volume of exports of natural and liquefied gas, and coal is also steadily growing. Another strategic area of common interests is nuclear energy," he said.

Russia is also interested in the development of a transport corridor via Kazakhstan and Mongolia to China, he added.

Related Topics

Drone Prime Minister Exports Business Dollar Russia China Nuclear Agriculture Oil Shanghai Kazakhstan Mongolia Gas All Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

Sharjah Ruler promotes Tariq Al Suwaidi to Colonel

3 minutes ago
 Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

36 minutes ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi gr ..

Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi granted bail

2 hours ago
 EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.