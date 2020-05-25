Russian prosecutors demand 18 years for ex-US marine in spy trial: lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Russian prosecutors on Monday demanded 18 years in prison for a former US marine facing espionage charges, his lawyer said, as the high-profile trial that has strained ties with Washington drew to a close.

Paul Whelan's lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told reporters that the prosecutor had requested 18 years "in a harsh regime colony" for his client.

"To be honest, we are in shock," he said outside the court, where the trial was held behind closed doors.