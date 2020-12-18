Russian prosecutors seek jail term for opposition lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Russian prosecutors on Friday called for a three-year prison sentence for Moscow city deputy and opposition activist Yulia Galyamina, accused of violating protest laws.

Galyamina is charged with violating a 2014 law that introduced stiffer sentences for anyone caught taking part in demonstrations not sanctioned by authorities more than twice in six months.

The 47-year-old councillor earlier this year led a campaign against changes to the constitution allowing President Vladimir Putin to extend his term in office.

"This is an act of intimidation on the eve of an election year," Galyamina's lawyer Maria Eismont told AFP.

Galyamina has said she plans to run for a seat in the lower house of parliament in elections next year.

Galyamina was detained on July 15 after leading an unsanctioned protest against constitutional reform passed that month allowing Putin to serve two more six-year terms after his mandate expires in 2024.

Six months earlier, Galyamina was fined for taking part in two unsanctioned rallies last July.

Eismont said the deputy's sentencing will take place on December 25.

On Friday Galyamina was asked on Twitter who was so intimidated by her.

"Putin," she replied.

The deputy would be the fourth person prosecuted under the protest legislation according to Mediazona, a news website that focuses on opposition detentions.

The third was Konstantin Kotov, an activist and computer programmer who was released on Wednesday after spending one year and six months in jail.

The 35-year-old was convicted in September last year after joining protests -- that Galyamina helped lead -- demanding fair local elections in Moscow.

Lawmakers in the lower house State Duma this month submitted draft legislation that would tighten protest rules even further by prohibiting consecutive single-person pickets.

The tactic is a common workaround used by Kremlin critics seeking approval from authorities for public gatherings, for which permission is rarely granted.